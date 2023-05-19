Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Argus

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Argus from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.

VNT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 13.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.