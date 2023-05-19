Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $3.34 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $91.77 million and $4.40 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.34 or 0.00012432 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.42478118 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,435,816.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

