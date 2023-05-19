Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 15.3% Higher This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.38 or 0.00012616 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $93.05 million and $4.44 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025955 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018313 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,866.04 or 1.00176902 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.34682053 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,680,764.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

