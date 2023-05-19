Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,396 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,075.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.9 %

NEM traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,316,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,433. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $70.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

