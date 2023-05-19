Waddell & Associates LLC Has $234,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.80. 3,757,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,143,850. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.