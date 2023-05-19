Waddell & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $180,086,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,418,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after purchasing an additional 669,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 718,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,420,000 after purchasing an additional 514,677 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.03. The company had a trading volume of 869,230 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

