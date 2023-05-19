Waddell & Associates LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at $11,603,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after buying an additional 2,215,100 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QQQE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.20. 28,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,771. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.37. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $617.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

