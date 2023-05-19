Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 58,050 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,050 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 Index ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC owned about 1.51% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $35,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 806.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHK traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 41,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

