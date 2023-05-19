Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 6,980 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,549,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,885,148. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

