Waddell & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 3.4% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $20,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,483. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $139.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.