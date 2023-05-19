Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 368 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Waddell & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. 890,417 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.