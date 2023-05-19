Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.5% yr/yr to $627.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $628.99 billion. Walmart also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.63-1.68 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.34.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $151.47 on Friday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.63. The firm has a market cap of $408.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

