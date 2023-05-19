Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $41.26 million and approximately $568,300.93 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00054778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00039321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,537,753 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.