Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Position Lowered by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lessened its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $25.63. 1,313,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

