Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 577.3% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 924 shares of company stock valued at $139,918 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

NYSE WM traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $165.41. The company had a trading volume of 510,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,807. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.38 and its 200-day moving average is $158.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

