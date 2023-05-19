Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Down 0.7 %
OTC:WOSGF opened at $8.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $14.50.
Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Watches of Switzerland Group (WOSGF)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.