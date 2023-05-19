Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGFGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTC:WOSGF opened at $8.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

