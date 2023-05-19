WAX (WAXP) Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, WAX has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $193.69 million and approximately $16.70 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,984,058,841 coins and its circulating supply is 3,305,615,912 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://wax.io/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

