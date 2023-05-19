Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires 266 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 0.7% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,551. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.57. The company has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.