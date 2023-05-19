Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $76.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,934. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

