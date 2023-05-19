Wayfinding Financial LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,552 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. 8,486,965 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

