Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 179,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 2.9% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $190,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.81. 1,393,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

