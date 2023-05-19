Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $771,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VNLA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $47.74. 121,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,381. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $48.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.