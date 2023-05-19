Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Trading 1.9% Higher

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 2,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Wayne Savings Bancshares alerts:

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

(Get Rating)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.