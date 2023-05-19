Wealth Architects LLC Acquires Shares of 2,163 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.81. 1,492,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053,313. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

