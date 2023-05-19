Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Saban Cheryl lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.92. 23,304,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,947,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

