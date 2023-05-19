Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,233 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,375,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 411,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 345,521 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 427,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,226. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

