Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $15.44 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 151.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,913 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,243,000 after buying an additional 899,439 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after buying an additional 1,789,938 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,173,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,988,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,714,000 after buying an additional 484,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,833,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after buying an additional 351,382 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. 1,028,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,569. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

