Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $159.69 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,180 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 11.3% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $159,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. 895,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,404. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

