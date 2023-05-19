Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $5.83 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,777,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,464,000 after purchasing an additional 297,664 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 245,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,043,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,391,000 after buying an additional 234,789 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 194,382 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,520,000.

BATS IFRA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,322 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

