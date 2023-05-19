Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $27.19 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 365,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,187,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.66. 1,533,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,017. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.