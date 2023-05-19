Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 20,952 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,952 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,152,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,621,000 after purchasing an additional 513,450 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,317,000 after acquiring an additional 507,226 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 138.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 861,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 361.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 444,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,014.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 210,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 191,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.72. 83,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,082. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

