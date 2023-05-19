Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,299 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after buying an additional 425,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,880,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,512,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,816,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,715,000 after buying an additional 504,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.81. 2,978,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,429. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.