Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 45,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,352,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $280,949,000 after purchasing an additional 45,809 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,966,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,472. The stock has a market cap of $436.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.76.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

