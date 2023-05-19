Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBSGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,340 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,587,000 after buying an additional 707,001 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

