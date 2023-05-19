Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.09.
Webster Financial Stock Performance
Shares of WBS opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46.
Webster Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,340 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,587,000 after buying an additional 707,001 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
