Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for West Bancorporation (WTBA)

5/18/2023 – West Bancorporation is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/2/2023 – West Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/1/2023 – West Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/28/2023 – West Bancorporation had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00.

4/24/2023 – West Bancorporation was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2023 – West Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

West Bancorporation Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WTBA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. 21,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,499. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $269.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.85.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Bancorporation

In other West Bancorporation news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,408. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $176,220. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 253.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

