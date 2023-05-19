Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.29.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $76.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 8.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.