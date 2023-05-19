Western Alliance Bancorporation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 30,735 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 26% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,457 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.
Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation
In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,800,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,539. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.