Western Alliance Bancorporation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 30,735 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 26% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,457 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 182.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 64,452 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,800,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,539. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

