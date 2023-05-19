Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Westlake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.00.

WLK opened at $117.13 on Thursday. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Westlake by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Westlake by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

