WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.57.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Institutional Trading of WestRock
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in WestRock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
WestRock Stock Up 0.5 %
WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
WestRock Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -22.63%.
About WestRock
WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.
