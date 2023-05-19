Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE WCP opened at C$10.05 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.70 and a 52 week high of C$12.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.89.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2300995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WCP shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.91.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $178,651. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

