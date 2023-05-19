William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,484,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $134.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $160.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

