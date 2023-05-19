William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,493 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SiTime worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $3,240,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Stock Up 6.6 %

SITM opened at $97.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.27. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $234.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $139,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,152,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $127,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $139,780.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,068 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,804.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 344,777 shares of company stock worth $40,469,399 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.