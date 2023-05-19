William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 65,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

