William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 65,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA Trading Down 1.4 %
Equinor ASA stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $42.53.
Equinor ASA Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.75.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.