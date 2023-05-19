William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 116,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $227.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.60. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.85.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

