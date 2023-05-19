William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $1,542,000. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of TS opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

