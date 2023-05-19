William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average is $63.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

