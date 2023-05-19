William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 107,762 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 107,762 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 36,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $293.42 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $368.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

