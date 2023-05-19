William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 68,166 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,166 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Bridge Investment Group worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,849,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after purchasing an additional 304,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,059 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 156,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

BRDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $297.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.10 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

