William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 78,403 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,403 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of STERIS worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,222,000 after buying an additional 146,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,914,000 after buying an additional 488,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,177,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,542,000 after buying an additional 94,174 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STE opened at $206.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.27 and a 200-day moving average of $188.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $236.10.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

