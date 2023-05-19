William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,021 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

Shares of TOL opened at $67.49 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

